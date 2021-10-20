Trending South news today: Prabhas' action-packed video from Salaar gets leaked, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recreates Squid Game's tug-of-war in the gym with friends and more

While the leaked video of Prabhas in action-packed mode from Salaar went viral on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video of tug-of-war with friends in the gym turned out to be a visual treat for fans. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...