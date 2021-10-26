Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda confesses to always being shaky in relationships, Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and more

While Vijay Deverakonda confessed to always being shaky in relationships, Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan after their film Koozhangal got selected as the official entry for the Oscars from India. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...