Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda confesses to always being shaky in relationships, Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and more

Today, we saw all the biggies from south grabbing our eyeballs. While confessed to always being shaky in relationships, congratulated Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan after their film Koozhangal got selected as the official entry for the Oscars from India. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

Vijay Deverakonda confesses to always being always shaky in relationships

In an interview, the Rowdy Star confessed of always being shaky in relationships and said, "I can't give time for a relationship. I can't nurture a relationship. There is a time for that. I can't do it now. All my life goes into what I do, the dreams I have. Anand is better at handling relationships. He will make a good husband. I think he is going to get married before me."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently on cloud nine as their production venture Koozhangal has been selected as the official entry for the Oscars. While all stars congratulated the couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared adorable wish for them as she shared the poster of the movie and wrote, "Big congratulations @wikkiofficial and Nayan. This is such mad news. Congratulations to the entire team. More power to you (sic)."

Doctor becomes 's highest grosser of all-time

Sivakarthikeyan's latest flick, Doctor has turned out to be his highest grosser of his career as it grossed Rs 90 crore in 16 days at the global box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also features Priyanka Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam second teaser to be out on Diwali

After an intriguing first teaser, the reports suggest that the makers of Prabhas and 's Radhe Shyam will drop the second teaser of the pan-India project on Diwali eve, which is 4th of November. Radha Krishna Kumar’ directorial venture also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, , Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in key roles.

Jr NTR's new look for film

While Jr NTR is soon expected to start the shooting of Koratala Siva's next, it is said that the filmmaker has designed a stunning new look for the RRR star, which will be a treat for fans. The film marks their second collaboration after Janatha Garage.