Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's advice post divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bholaa Shankar to have a mega launch and more

As we enter the second half of the day, let's meet the south biggies, who made headlines and grabbed our attention. While the makers of and 's Bholaa Shankar revealed the launch date of their biggie, shared an advice for parents post her divorce with . Also Read - Bholaa Shankar: Thala Ajith's Vedalam Telugu remake featuring Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh to have a mega launch on THIS auspicious day

Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh starrer Bholaa Shankar to have a mega launch on THIS auspicious day

Well, it's a great news for all Chiranjeevi fans as the makers of Bholaa Shankar dropped a big update about the film. The remake of Thala Ajith's blockbuster Vedalam, which is directed by Meher Ramesh, will be launched on November 11 at 7: 45 am while the regular shooting will commence from November 15.

Read the full story: Bholaa Shankar: Thala Ajith's Vedalam Telugu remake featuring Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh to have a mega launch on THIS auspicious day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares advice for parents post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Post her divorce announcement with estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have learned an important lesson in life. From speculations of her love affair with her stylist Jukalkar Preetham to aborting her child, Samantha has braved it all sans any support from Naga Chaitanya or his father after the split.

Read the full story: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares advice for parents post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya: 'Instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for...'

comes out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently filled legal cases against a couple of YouTube channels for promoting content, which allegedly defamed her. The actress claimed that she became a trolling subject after many content creators made created derogatory rumours on her personal life post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya.

Read the full story: MAA president and actor Vishnu Manchu LASHES out at YouTube channels for spreading derogatory rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life

praises Pranav Mohanlal

The first track from Pranav Mohanlal starrer Hridayam titled Darshana has turned out to be a chartbuster. While celeb are praising the track, Dulquer Salmaan praised the entire team of Hridayam as he wrote, "Loving this song Darshana from the movie Hridayam. The film releases worldwide in January 2022 through Merryland Cinemas. All the best Appu (Pranav)!! I cannot wait to see what you’ve done in the film. Whatever I’ve seen from the song is WOW !!! I’ve always believed you’ll be a huge star and I think Hridayam is gonna be where you shine brightest. Kal-zone (Kalyani) I have no doubt you’ve put your heart into Hridayam (pun intended ) we’ve always rooted for each other and I pray this is your biggest and becomes the crown jewel of your already fantastic portfolio of films to date. Aju, Visakh, Darshana (how cool is it that the song is your name) and the entire team of Hridayam so looking forward to seeing the art and magic you’ve all created."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cites 's example after the court trashes her appeal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently filed defamation cases against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual for streaming malignant content about her. However, the Kukatpally court in Hyderabad apparently ordered that the actress could simply seek an apology from her opponents, rather than filing defamation cases.

Read the full story: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cites Shilpa Shetty's example after the court trashes her appeal in a defamation case