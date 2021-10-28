Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya, Tamannaah Bhatia slapped with legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers and more

Today, we saw all the big names from the southern industry grabbing the headlines. While deleted her pics with from social media post her divorce with the actor, MasterChef Telugu and production house Innovative Film Academy has sent a legal notice to Tamanaah for causing huge loses. Also Read - Pushpa song Saami Saami: Fans go gaga over Allu Arjun's crackling chemistry with Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna – view reactions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes pics with Naga Chaitanya Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Allu Arjun's wish for Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty ahead of their mega Diwali release; 'I really wish you get people back to the theatres and cinema' – watch

Post her divorce with , has been on a travelling spree. After her spiritual trip, the actress has went for another vacation with her personal trip. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya post her divorce with the Love Story actor

Read the story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya post her divorce with the Love Story actor

slapped with a legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers

actress is currently in the news because of all the wrong reasons. Earlier, she took a legal action against the makers of MasterChef Telugu citing non-payment of dues.

Read the story here: Rs 5 crore: Tamannaah Bhatia slapped with a legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers for causing 'huge losses', 'enormous delays'

Naga Chaitanya shares first post on Instagram after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya has shared first video on his Insta-story post divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and it grabbed everyone's attention. While his fans were expecting that Manam star will share something about his about divorce incident, the actor preferred to avoid that and expressed his gratitude to fans, who arranged a get-together in Khammam.

Read the story here: Naga Chaitanya shares first post on Instagram after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, thanks fans for love and support - check out

's Annaatthe trailer impresses fans

A few days ago, the teaser of Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth was released online and it created a lot of anticipation among the fans. The makers have now dropped the film's trailer and fans are completely blown away by Thalaivar's trademark signature styles and energy level.

Read the story here: Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth fans blown away by Thalaivar's trademark signature styles and energy level, 'Pakka Deepawali Thiruvizha'

Fans shower love on and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry in Pushpa's Saami Saami

Pushpa's new song, Saami Saami, which the Director , music composer and the rest of the team dropped today, has become an instant chartbuster, raking up views and likes like nobody's business.

Read the story here: Pushpa song Saami Saami: Fans go gaga over Allu Arjun's crackling chemistry with Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna – view reactions