Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES close to 85 pics with Naga Chaitanya, Tamannaah Bhatia slapped with legal notice by MasterChef Telugu makers and more

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu deleted her pics with Naga Chaitanya from social media post her divorce with the actor, MasterChef Telugu and production house Innovative Film Academy has sent a legal notice to Tamanaah for causing huge loses.