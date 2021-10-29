Trending South News today: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46, Suriya reunites with director Bala after 20 years for his next and more

Today we came across some of shocking news from the south entertainment industry. While the sudden demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Raj sent shockwaves across the nation, Suriya
announced his reunion with Nandha
and Pithamagan
director Bala
on social media.
The Kannada film industry is in a state of shock as superstar Puneeth Rajkumar
passed away today after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by
Puneeth's personal manager.
Suriya to reunite with Bala
The handsome hunk of Kollywood, Suriya
, who was last seen in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, has announced his reunion after twenty years with director Bala
, with whom the actor has worked in Nandha
and Pithamagan
.
Actor Rajinikanth
on Thursday was admitted to a private hospital for a routine check up. According to his publicist, the South superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital for routine checkup on Thursday evening.
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies acquires distribution rights of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe
While Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend, the latest developments of the film as Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the distribution rights of the actioner. The production house shared the news on Twitter as the tweet reads, "We're extremely proud to associate with Sun Pictures for the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Get ready for the biggest Diwali celebrations!"
Vijay Deverkonda impressed by Anupama Parameswaran
While Anupama is currently busy with multiple projects under her belt, the latest reports suggest that Vijay Deverakonda
has saw the rushes of Rowdy Boys and loved the acting prowess of Anupama and is planning to collaborate with her soon.