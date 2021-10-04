Trending South news today: Prabhas 25 to be announced on THIS festive date; post splitting with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu changes her name on social media and more

While the makers of Prabhas 25 are set to officially announce the biggie on a special festive date, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has changed her name on social media post her separation from Naga Chaitanya. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day...