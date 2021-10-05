Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu reacts on his daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna doing deadlift sends fans into frenzy and more

Once again we saw all the biggies from the south industry grabbing our attention for their personal and professional work. While 's father Joseph Prabhu reacted on his daughter's divorce with , the intense workout video of 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna has sent fans into frenzy. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu REACTS on his daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya: 'Mind went blank'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu reacts on his daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have left everyone heartbroken when they recently announced their separation after four years of marriage, ending weeks of speculation.

Rashmika Mandanna doing deadlift sends fans into frenzy

Before you swoon over the crust of South Indian cinema, Rashmika Mandanna, when she returns to the big screen in Pushpa, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, get an eyefull of the gorgeous actress offering some serious workout motivation in this video, where Rashmika Mandanna looks deadly sexy while doing a triumvirate of exercises, including tire flips, deadlifts and lunges.

shares no-makeup, no filter selfie on fan’s request

The Monday gone by was a weird kind of day. Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp were down for several hours. To keep themselves busy and entertained, most people hopped on to Twitter, the only other popular social media platform that was up and running.

RGV reacts on Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split

Popular South couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their split on Saturday. Filmmaker and producer aka RGV expressed his views and opinion on the institution of marriage.

wraps up the shooting of 12th Man

Mohanlal has wrapped up the shooting of 12th Man, which is directed by . Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film was mostly shot in a single location in Thodupuzha.