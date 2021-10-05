Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu reacts on his daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna doing deadlift sends fans into frenzy and more

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu reacted on his daughter's divorce with Naga Chaitanya, the intense workout video of 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna has sent fans into frenzy. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...