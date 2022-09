The South industry has always managed to win hearts with its list of upcoming films, chacaters, marriage news and much more. Here is a look at the top news that has made it to this list. Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan's BTS pictures with Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, A R Rahman, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth to have a cameo in Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film, Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan's BTS pictures go VIRAL, Ponniyin Selvan 1 actor Chiyaan Vikram's speech about history of Cholas and Indian culture is winning the internet and more here's what happened in down south. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan I: Mani Ratnam REVEALS THIS Bollywood star is a part of the film; says 'couldn't afford' movie with Kamal Haasan

Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress Trisha Krishnan shared BTS pictures with Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and AR Rahman. She captioned the post, "No caption will do justice #about last night". Ponniyin Selvan has been inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel and features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Apart from them, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1: Before Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer releases; here's a look at how Tamil BIGGIES performed at the box office this year

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 actor Chiyaan Vikram was asked why it is relevant to show history in today’s time. Chiyaan Vikram’s answer is winning the internet. The actor spoke about the Chola dynasty, the temples built by Raja Raja Cholan 1, Indian culture, and a lot more. He ended his answer by saying, “It’s nothing to do with South India, North India, West India, or East India; we are Indians we need to be proud about that (history).” Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1: Chiyaan Vikram's speech about history of Cholas and Indian culture is winning the internet; video goes VIRAL [Watch]

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be teaming up for a pan-India film and reportedly, a Hollywood star will be seen in an extended cameo in the film. Now, according to a report in Mirchi 9, Hollywood star and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor, , , has been roped in to do an extended cameo in Mahesh and Rajamouli’s film.

Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi donate Rs. 1 lakh to comedian Bonda Mani for his medical treatment. Bonda Mani is undergoing medical treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai. The comedian thanked Dhanush for his help.

Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Aaradhya got a special opportunity from Mani Ratnam. When a reporter asked her if Aaradhya has seen the film, she said that her daughter was yet to see Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya said that the filmmaker was allowed her to say cut after filming one of the scenes.