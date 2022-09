From Ponniyin Selvan first movie review out, Naane Varuvean movie review, Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1, Prabhas addresses fans at Krishnam Raju's condolence meet and more South celebrities who made it to the headlines today. In case if you have missed some important news about your favourite South stars, we have a round-up of what all happened down South. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film set for a Baahubali 2 like opening; weekend shows already full

Ponniyin Selvan first movie review out

's film Ponniyin Selvan features , Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more stars in lead roles. The first review of the film is out and it is being called average. UAE Umar Sandhu shared his first review on Ponniyin Selvan and gave only 3 stars rating. Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini replied to his tweet asking who is he. And how did he get access to the film as it hasn't been released yet? Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan first movie review out: Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini raises doubts about identity of critic who rated it 3 stars

Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan clash

Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan I will have a clash at the box office. Both, films are releasing on September 30 and fans are excited for the movies. After a long time, the industry is going to witness the clash of the two titans, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan I at the box office. Both films are releasing on September 30 and there has been a tremendous buzz on the two star-studded films. Director Pushkar said that one can't beat Mani Ratnam's directorial, said that for him it's just Vikram Vedha over Ponniyin Selvan. Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan clash: Director Pushkar says you can’t beat Mani Ratnam's film; Hrithik Roshan quips, 'For me, it’s just VV'

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1

Ponniyin Selvan is a Mani Ratnam directorial film and stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and in main roles. As per reports and trade source, the film has already collected ₹10 crore gross from Tamil Nadu alone. Distribution and exhibition sectors feel that the number could surpass ₹15 crore gross.

Naane Varuvean movie review

directorial Naane Varuvean stars in dual roles. The South superstar Dhanush will scare you in this must-watch psychological thriller. This film is scary, entertaining, spine-chilling and whatnot.

Adipurush actor addresses fans at 's condolence meet

Prabhas lost his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju was recently spotted in his village Mogalthuru for a condolences meet. He addressed his fans who were gathered to meet him and stood as his support. Prabhas gave a big smile to all his fans and said love you all darlings.