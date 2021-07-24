Trending South News Today: Pooja Hegde spills the beans on Radhe Shyam release date, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu shoot Akhanda climax and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Pooja Hegde sharing an update on Radhe Shyam with Prabhas to Nandamuri Balakrishna shooting for the climax scene of his upcoming film Akhanda in a temple in Tamil Nadu, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - From Prabhas’ Salaar and Adipurush to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Here’s the shooting and film wrap update of top Tollywood films

Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde spills the beans on the release date of Prabhas starrer

Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen in multilingual love story Radhe Shyam, alongside actor Prabhas, says that the film has almost finished shooting.

Happy Birthday, Suriya: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs wish the Etharkkum Thunindhavan star

Vaadi Vaasal star Suriya has turned 46 today and stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Riteish Deshmukh and others wished him on his special day.

Happy Birthday Suriya: From Navarasa to Vaadi Vaasal – upcoming movies of the intense superstar that are guaranteed to keep you hooked and booked

Birthday boy Suriya's last outing, Soorarai Pottru, which also marked his OTT debut, also garnered rave reviews from fans and critics. The actor is currently busy with multiple projects and by looking at their rough blueprint and the filmmakers involved, we can expect them to be winners all the way. So, let's check them out...

Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu shoot Akhanda climax in TN

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has started shooting for the climax scene of his upcoming film Akhanda in a temple in Tamil Nadu.