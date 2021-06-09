Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Adipurush gets music directors; Yogi Babu comes on board for Thala Ajith's Valimai, makers of Pawan Kalyan's next share crucial update and more

While we are happy that the COVID-19 cases are going down across the country and the shooting restrictions are getting lifted, south industry continues to give us some great entertainment news as moviegoers and cinema lovers. While ' upcoming pan-Indian mega-budget film, Adipurush has reportedly roped in talented music composers to produce songs, ace comedian Yogi confirmed that he is reuniting with Thala Ajith for Valimai. So, let's check out the newsmakers from south... Also Read - From Prabhas’ Salaar and Adipurush to Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Here’s the shooting and film wrap update of top Tollywood films

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and 's 3D mythological drama, Adipurush is one of the most-awaited films among the masses. While we are waiting for the first look of the characters, the latest reports suggest that the makers have roped in composers Sachet and Parampara Tandon of fame to produce the tunes. In fact, they have already started the brainstorming session with the crew.

Yogi Babu comes on board for Thala Ajith's Valimai

Recently, ace comedian of Kollywood, Yogi Babu confirmed that he is part of Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 65 and now the actor has revealed that he will play crucial role in Thala Ajith's highly-anticipated venture, Valimai. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and Yogi Babu after Veeram, Vedalam and Viswasam.

While fans are waiting for Pawan Kalyan and director 's PSPK28, the makers of the film shared a crucial update that the title and first look of the film was supposed during Ugadi but they postponed it due to the pandemic crisis. The statement reads, “#PSPK28 Update: We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it! Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time! (sic)”

Cinematographer-director Venu has announced a mega-budget project, which boasts the ensemble cast of Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Asif Ali and Anna Ben. Reportedly, the emotional thriller will have the backdrop of gang wars in Thiruvananthapuram and will go on floors after COVID-19 crisis comes under control.

While we are waiting for Kamal Haasan to resume his work on and Vikram, the latest reports suggest that before these two films, Kamal Haasan will start the shooting of Drishyam 2's Tamil remake titled Papanasam 2 and will complete it within a month. The film will be directed by , who also helmed the original one.