Excited to know all the top updates from the South film industry? Fret not, we are here for you! Here's looking at all the top news and updates from down South that ruled the headlines till now. One of the biggest newsmakers of the day remained to be Baahubali star Prabhas. His film Adipurush has reportedly witnessed a change in its release date. Apart from this, Kajal Aggarwal who had been on maternity leave is all set to mark her return. Here's looking at all the top news of the day so far.

Adipurush's release date postponed

, , Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was slated to release on January 12, 2023. It was going to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. However, the latest reports coming in suggest that the makers of Adipurush want a solo release and the date may be postponed.

to make a comeback

Kajal Aggarwal who was on a maternity leave is all set to make a comeback to films. She will be next seen in the movie called Ghosty. The official teaser of the same was launched today.

Rishab Shetty talks about Kantara's Bollywood remake

Rihab Shetty of Kantara recently spoke about film's Bollywood remake. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he was asked to name an actor who can reprise his role. To this, he said, "There are a lot of good actors here, but this character of Shiva, I can’t imagine anyone playing it."

's wedding date revealed

As reported by Times of Indian, Hansika Motwani is set to get married on December 4. Nothing much has been revealed though about her to-be husband.

's Pushpa 2 first look goes viral

Photographer Kuba Brozek took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Allu Arjun and penned that the adventure has just begun. Soon the picture went viral with all the Allu Arjun fans assuming that it is Pushpa 2 look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuba (@kubabrozek)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.