The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending South news of the day. From Prabhas' die-hard fan committing suicide after reading negative reviews of Radhe Shyam to Valimai star Ajith completing 30 years in the industry, here's a look at the top trending south news today.

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' 24-year-old die-hard fan hangs himself to death after reading negative reviews

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old die-hard fan of Telugu superstar Prabhas has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan after being disappointed by the negative reviews of Radhe Shyam.

Vikram: , , 's film gets a new release date; makers share a making video

Kamal Haasan recently took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Vikram. The makers of Vikram shared a making glimpse of the film and left fans curious about the movie.

Project K: Nag Ashwin visits Mahindra Research Valley for Prabhas, , starrer; Anand Mahindra says film will beat Hollywood

Nag Ashwin's Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan is a sci-fi film, and the filmmaker is leaving no stone unturned for making it a successful project. Read the full story here.

completes 30 years in industry; Valimai star has a special message for fans, haters and neutrals

South's megastar Ajith Kumar has completed 30 years in the industry with his latest release Valimai turning out to be a superhit. Read the full story here.

RRR: Pre-release event, paid premieres, huge promotions and more SS Rajamouli is planning to ensure gigantic success of his latest film

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR will be released on March 25. The makers of RRR are currently planning for a big pre-release event which will reportedly take place on March 20. Read the full story here.