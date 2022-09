From Prabhas breaking down into tears at the funeral of his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju to Ranveer Singh’s pictures with Allu Arjun, Yash, and more South stars from SIIMA Awards 2022 going viral; many South films and stars made it to the headlines today. It’s a Sunday, and you might have missed some important news and update about your favourite star or a movie. But, don’t worry as BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer saves Bollywood; here's how Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu and other BIGGIES benefit

Prabhas' uncle and Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83; Gopichand, and others mourn the Rebel Star's demise

This morning, we got the sad news that ’ uncle and veteran actor passed away at the age of 83. Many Tollywood stars took to social media to mourn Raju’s demise.

https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/prabhas-uncle-and-telugu-actor-krishnam-raju-passes-away-at-83-gopichand-allari-naresh-and-others-mourn-the-rebel-stars-demise-entertainment-news-latest-tollywood-updates-2183094/

SIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh recreates Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue; dances to Srivalli, video goes VIRAL [Watch]

recently attended SIIMA Awards 2022, and he received an award there. On the stage, he recreated ’s Pushpa dialogue and also danced to the song Srivalli. The video of the same has gone viral.

https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/siima-awards-2022-ranveer-singh-recreates-allu-arjuns-pushpa-dialogue-dances-to-srivalli-video-goes-viral-watch-entertainment-news-2183566/

Suriya 42 Motion Poster gets a great response

A couple of days ago, Suriya 42 was announced with a motion poster and it had grabbed everyone’s attention. Now, in just two days it has got 10 million+ digital views. The movie also stars in the lead role.

Prabhas can't control his tears at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Gopichand, and other stars console him

Prabhas was close to his uncle Krishnam Raju who passed away this morning. The actor’s videos of crying at the funeral have made it to social media, and South stars like Gopichand, Mahesh Babu, and others are seen consoling Adipurush actor.

https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/prabhas-cant-control-his-tears-at-uncle-krishnam-rajus-funeral-gopichand-mahesh-babu-and-other-stars-console-him-entertainment-news-2183642/

SIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh shares pictures with South stars Allu Arjun, Yash and more

Ranveer Singh attended SIIMA Awards 2022 last night, and today, the actor took to Twitter to share pictures with South stars like Allu Arjun, Yash, and others. Check out the photos below…