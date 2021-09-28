Trending South news today: Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable, Posani Krishna Murali blasts Pawan Kalyan for his false claims and more

While the pan-India star Prabhas got mercilessly trolled again for his unrecognisable look outside the shoot location of Adipurush, actor and filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali slammed Power Star Pawan Kalyan for his false remuneration claims. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...