Trending South news today: Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable, Posani Krishna Murali blasts Pawan Kalyan for his false claims and more

Once again we witnessed all the biggies from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood grabbing our attention for their personal and professional look. While the pan-India star Prabhas got mercilessly trolled again for his unrecognisable look outside the shoot location of Adipurush, actor and filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali slammed Power Star Pawan Kalyan for his false remuneration claims. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Actor-filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali BLASTS Power Star Pawan Kalyan over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'
Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable Also Read - Only Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other Top South stars on Pooja Hegde's mind?
Popular South actor Prabhas will soon be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush film. The handsome actor is currently shooting for the same. Well, last night Prabhas was snapped outside the shoot location of Adipurush. In the pictures, the actor was seen sitting in the back seat of his car and he donned a black t-shirt, shades, and a black cap. Also Read - Sai Pallavi REFUSES to play Chiranjeevi's sister in Bhola Shankar; Mega Star reacts on Love Story actress' decision
Read the full story here: Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable; netizens feel he will not look good as Ram in Adipurush
Posani Krishna Murali blasts Pawan Kalyan for his false claims
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's recent speech at the pre-release event of Republic, has garnered everyone's attention. In his controversial speech, the Vakeel Saab star dragged Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu and criticized the AP government on the issue of movie ticket pricing.
Read the full story here: Actor-filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali BLASTS Power Star Pawan Kalyan over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor to work together?
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood right now. While everyone is waiting to see him in Jersey, which is a remake of Nani’s film, fans are eager to see him in his web debut as well.
Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor to work together? Read exciting deets
Rashmika Mandanna drools over Vicky Kaushal's underwear in new ad
Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna has yet again grabbed headlines. And this time, the Geetha Govindam star is getting trolled for drolling over Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap. Yeah, you read that right.
Read the full story here: Rashmika Mandanna drools over Vicky Kaushal's underwear in new ad; gets trolled
Samantha Akkineni enjoys her favourite activity with friends- see post
The biggest news from the South Indian film industry is the impending rumoured divorce of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Over the years, #ChaySam have been an ideal couple for many.
Read the full story here: Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni enjoys her favourite activity with friends- see post
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.