Trending South news today: Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable, Posani Krishna Murali blasts Pawan Kalyan for his false claims and more

Once again we witnessed all the biggies from Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood grabbing our attention for their personal and professional look. While the pan-India star got mercilessly trolled again for his unrecognisable look outside the shoot location of Adipurush, actor and filmmaker slammed Power Star for his false remuneration claims. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Actor-filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali BLASTS Power Star Pawan Kalyan over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'

Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable Also Read - Only Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other Top South stars on Pooja Hegde's mind?

Popular South actor Prabhas will soon be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush film. The handsome actor is currently shooting for the same. Well, last night Prabhas was snapped outside the shoot location of Adipurush. In the pictures, the actor was seen sitting in the back seat of his car and he donned a black t-shirt, shades, and a black cap. Also Read - Sai Pallavi REFUSES to play Chiranjeevi's sister in Bhola Shankar; Mega Star reacts on Love Story actress' decision

Read the full story here: Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable; netizens feel he will not look good as Ram in Adipurush

Posani Krishna Murali blasts Pawan Kalyan for his false claims

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's recent speech at the pre-release event of Republic, has garnered everyone's attention. In his controversial speech, the Vakeel Saab star dragged and and criticized the AP government on the issue of movie ticket pricing.

Read the full story here: Actor-filmmaker Posani Krishna Murali BLASTS Power Star Pawan Kalyan over the false remuneration claim; says, 'I’m ready for a slipper shot if proven wrong'

and to work together?

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood right now. While everyone is waiting to see him in Jersey, which is a remake of Nani’s film, fans are eager to see him in his web debut as well.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shahid Kapoor to work together? Read exciting deets

Rashmika Mandanna drools over 's underwear in new ad

Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna has yet again grabbed headlines. And this time, the Geetha Govindam star is getting trolled for drolling over Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap. Yeah, you read that right.

Read the full story here: Rashmika Mandanna drools over Vicky Kaushal's underwear in new ad; gets trolled

Samantha Akkineni enjoys her favourite activity with friends- see post

The biggest news from the South Indian film industry is the impending rumoured divorce of Samantha Akkineni and . Over the years, #ChaySam have been an ideal couple for many.

Read the full story here: Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni enjoys her favourite activity with friends- see post