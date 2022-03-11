The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From and starrer Radhe Shyam getting a massive opening at the box office to talking about the success of her first item song Oo Antava from and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Prabhas says his toughest job is to entertain the Baahubali audience: 'I am working 300 days for my fans' [Exclusive]

Radhe Shyam day 1 box office prediction: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's action-romance film to collect THIS WHOPPING amount on first day of release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love saga Radhe Shyam has released today (March 11) in theatres. The film is reportedly expected to make Rs. 29.4 crores on first day of release. The film will mint over Rs 200+ crores in its theatrical business across the globe. Read the full story here. Also Read - Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files, Anamika, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem and more theatrical and OTT releases that you can watch this weekend

Prabhas says his toughest job is to entertain the audience: 'I am working 300 days for my fans' [Exclusive]

Telugu superstar Prabhas received a pan-India appeal thanks to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali franchise. It is now his bigger challenge to entertain the pan-India audience. Read the full story here. Also Read - The Kashmir Files full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites for free download

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the success of Pushpa song Oo Antava; 'People have forgotten the movies I have done in the past'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about the overwhelming response for her song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Read the full story here.

's cousin Aashritha Daggubati reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling avatar in deep neckline gown

It looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's estranged husband Naga Chaitanya's cousin Aashritha Daggubati has fallen in love with her sizzling avatar at the Critics Choice Awards. Read the full story here.

Naradan star Tovino Thomas names his favourite Bollywood movie, proving he's a huge fan [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife recently sat down with Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas for an exclusive interview where we played a small rapid-fire round, too, during which we got to know what a big Shah Rukh Khan fan the Malayalam moviestar is. Read the full story here.

Lahari Music announces its film production Lahari Films LLP along with Venus Enterrtainers

South India’s biggest, Bangalore based music label “Lahari Music” is all set to venture into film production under the banner “Lahari Films LLP” in association with “Venus Enterrtainers”. The two powerhouses are set to collaborate with the ace maverick film Director and Actor Upendra who is a brand by himself! Upendra is well known and critically acclaimed for the unusual film titles of his directorial ventures in the past such as “shhh”, “A”, and many more! His mind blowing plot lines and completely amazing screenplays, which have gone on to become cult classical mega hits down south, are always the topic of conversation. They now join hands for the first time to entertain the entire Indian audience through this pan-India film which promises to be rich in content in 4 Indian languages namely Kannada, Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. The humongous success of Baahubali, KGF and the recent success of Pushpa has given huge expectations to this untitled film which is all set to go on floors shortly and will certainly live up to your expectations.