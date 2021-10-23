Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser creates fan frenzy, Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India film with an emotional note and more

Saturday turned out to be a great day for all the south movie lovers. While the teaser of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam turned out to be a blockbuster on the internet, finally dropped the release date of him ambitious project Kurup with an emotional note. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl; confirms producer Vishal says 'uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot'

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser creates fan frenzy

The wait is finally over for the fans of Prabhas. Prabhas's much awaited return to romantic genre has been some ride for the fans. After a lot of poster and asset reveals the fans have finally made it to the day where Prabhas's character, Vikramaditya, gets an introduction and it will surely leave the fans excited.

Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India film with an emotional note

As we saw the makers announcing the release dates of their pending films post government allowing the reopening of cinema halls, Dulquer Salmaan has dropped the release date of ambitious and first pan-India project, Kurup with an emotional note.

Vishal and Arya's action-packed Enemy trailer out

The trailer of Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy is out and it promises to take you on an action-packed thrilling ride. Produced by S Vinod Kumar, it is written and directed by . It is set to hit the screens on November 4 and will lock horns with 's Annaatthe at the ticket windows.

REMOVED from Thalapathy Vijay's film Thalapathy 66?

There were reports that Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was considered for an important role in the bilingual Thalapathy 66 which was also supposed to get dubbed in the Hindi language. Ananya came under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son at a rave party that took place on October 2.

takes a legal action against a production house

The actress has reportedly taken the legal route against the MasterChef Telugu production house Innovative Film Academy for non-payment of dues. While we are officially waiting for Tamannaah's statement on this matter, the production house too has not shared any statement on this legal tussle.