Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser creates fan frenzy, Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India film with an emotional note and more

While the teaser of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam turned out to be a blockbuster on the internet, Dulquer Salmaan finally dropped the release date of him ambitious project Kurup with an emotional note. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...