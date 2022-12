Let's catch up on the South Newsmakers of the day. We have a popular actor dismissing the rumours of a rift with his director. Two big massive films' shoots were completed recently. An upcoming Tamil movie will have a Telugu release as well. The lady superstar shares her thoughts on women working after her marriage and more. From Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ram Charan-Upasana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prabhas and more have made it to the trending South Newsmakers. Also Read - Nayanthara terms Prabhas and Jr NTR as brats; reveals how the RRR star told her that no one would look at her

Prabhas shuts down rift with Om Raut rumours; pens a heartfelt birthday note for Adipurush director

Earlier, when the Adipurush teaser was dropped it backfired terribly. It was said that Prabhas was angry with the director over the same. However, it seems the actor has shut down the rumours now. He took to his social media handle and wished Om Raut. Addressing him as Darling, he shared that he cannot wait to reveal the magic of Adipurush to the audience. Check out Prabhas' birthday wish for Adipurush director Om Raut here: Also Read - Prabhas starrer Adipurush to be pushed further? His film with Maruthi to see entry of THIS big Bollywood star?

Also Read - KGF star Yash, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and more south stars who melted hearts with humble gestures towards their fans

Ram Charan-Upasana spend time with family; celebrates Secret Santa

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child together. The two lovebirds have been married for a decade and are pretty excited to welcome their first child. And Ram and Upasana have been spending time with their family members. JustRam Charan took to his social media handle and shared a family picture. We can see , Sneha Reddy, , , Vaishnav Tej and others celebrating Secret Santa. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer RC makers complete a big-budgeted shoot

In other news, the makers of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer movie RC have wrapped up a major shoot. As per a report in Tollywood.net, the makers have wrapped up a shoot in New Zealand. The makers are looking forward to completing the shoot as soon as possible. The film is touted to be a political thriller movie.

's Thunivu to release in Telugu as well

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his next, Thunivu. The film is scheduled for release on the special occasion of Pongal. And guess what, the movie will now also be released in Telugu. It is titled Thegimpu in Telugu and hit the silver screens on Pongal itself. It will clash with other Telugu biggies.

Nayanthara opens up on post-marriage restrictions on women

Nayanthara is gearing up for her film, Connect for which the actress is also giving out interviews. And in one of the interviews, Nayanthara talked about how women are restricted from working after getting married. The actress also opened up on her blissful wedding. Check out more details here.

Rashmika Mandanna remembers

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the release of Anjani Putra starring late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note remembering the actor and celebrating 5 years of the film's release. Check out Rashamika Mandanna's tweet remembering Puneeth Rajkummar here:

It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already?

I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart, forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thankyou Harsha sir for this film,it means a lot to me.? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 21, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opting out of projects?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis recently. It is an auto-immune disease in which the immune system attacks the muscles in the body. Samantha is recovering right now. However, as per media reports, the actress is opting out of certain projects. However, her team refused the reports stating that Samantha is just taking a break. "So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially," Samantha's manager told Indian Express, reports Siasat.com.

out of Prabhas' film?

As per a report in Gulte.com, the director of Raja Deluxe starring Prabhas, Maruthi is considering changing the lead actress opposite the actor. Nidhhi Agerwal has been playing the lead and about two weeks of the shoot has been done. And now that the director is watching the rushes of the film, he feels that the actress is not fitting the role. And with that, the makers are hunting a new lead opposite Prabhas, it is said. Let's wait for official confirmation.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu wraps up a massive action sequences

Lastly, we have starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the news. The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu have completed a massive action sequence involving a lot of horses, chariots and artists. The shoot took place at Ramoji Film City. As per a report in Telugu Cinema, the shoot took place over 40 days.

That's all in the South Newsmakers.