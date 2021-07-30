Trending South news today: Prabhas to lock horns with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menen joins the cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and more

While Prabhas announced the release date of his pan-India venture Radhe Shyam, OK Kanmani and Mission Mangal actress joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day...