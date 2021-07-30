Trending South news today: Prabhas to lock horns with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menen joins the cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and more

Once again, we saw south biggies grabbing the headlines for the personal and professional announcements. While
Prabhas announced the release date of his pan-India venture Radhe Shyam, OK Kanmani and Mission Mangal actress joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.
Today, we saw Prabhas announcing the new release date of Radhe Shyam by dropping a new poster of the magnum opus, which is January 14, 2022. While the fans got super-excited with this news, they also realised that it will clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake at the box office, which give tough time to makers to find desired number of screens.
Nithya Menen joins the cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake
Talented south actress, Nithya Menen, who also featured in
Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, has been roped as the female lead in Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The film also stars Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao makes his acting debut
Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao has made his acting debut with Pelli SandaD. Directed by Gowri Ronanki, the film features Roshann and Sreeleela in lead roles.
Rajinikanth starts dubbing for Annaatthe
The Thalaivar of Kollywood, Rajinikanth has started the dubbing of his upcoming big-ticket film Annaatthe, which is directed by Siruthai Siva. Slated to release during the Diwali weekend, the film also features
Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushboo and Meena in pivotal roles.
Crucial update on Thalapathy Vijay's Beast
After wrapping up two schedules, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will kickstart the third schedule from Monday. After completing this schedule, the team will fly to Russia for filming an action-packed sequence.
