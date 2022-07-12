From Prabhas worried about his pan-India star status to Chiyaan Vikram opening up about the heart attack rumours to Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s 75th film; many South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important news about your favourite star or his/her movie, but don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the South film industry today. Below is the list of trending South news of the day… Also Read - Kendall Jenner reveals BABY PLANS; reveals how Kylie Jenner's second baby has influenced her decision

in FRIGHT MODE after losing OG pan-India star status to , Yash – here's how Salaar actor is trying to regain his position [Exclusive]

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam was a big disaster at the box office. Before Radhe Shyam, the actor was seen in which had also received a lukewarm response from the audiences. Now, BollywoodLife has exclusively come to know that Prabhas is trying hard to regain his pan-India star status.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/prabhas-in-fright-mode-after-losing-og-pan-india-star-status-to-allu-arjun-yash-heres-how-salaar-actor-is-trying-to-regain-his-position-exclusive-latest-telugu-film-news-2125375/

marked as odd man out in Akkineni family by his own fans; zero buzz for Thank You – here's what Chay needs to do

Naga Chaitanya’s next is Thank You which is a romantic comedy. While there’s no buzz about the film, Chay fans are also looking a bit upset with him and the reason is the genre of films that the actor is doing. His fans want to see him in an action movie.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/naga-chaitanya-marked-as-odd-man-out-in-akkineni-family-by-his-own-fans-zero-buzz-for-thank-you-heres-what-chay-needs-to-do-latest-telugu-film-news-2125748/

Cobra: Chiyaan Vikram REACTS to rumours of heart attack; says, 'Many morphed my photo over a sick man's body...'

Chiyaan Vikram was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to which he couldn’t attend the Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch. There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack. Recently, at Cobra's audio launch, Vikram opened up about his health.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/cobra-chiyaan-vikram-reacts-to-rumours-of-heart-attack-says-many-morphed-my-photo-over-a-sick-mans-body-south-news-and-gossip-2125484/

Ghost: Makers unveil the first look on ’s birthday

It is Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday today, and the makers of his upcoming film Ghost decided to unveil the post on the actor’s special day. Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter to share the poster. Check out the tweet below…

On the occasion of ShivaAnna's 60th Birthday, I'm glad to present the

‘KING OF ALL MASSES’ poster from his upcoming film #GHOST directed by Srini

Happy returns Anna,,, &

Best wishes to Sandesh Productions@NimmaShivanna@lordmgsrinivas@SandeshPro#KINGOFALLMASSES pic.twitter.com/n7CuIvYWpI — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 12, 2022

Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s 75th film announced

Nayanthara has many interesting films lined up, and today, her 75th film was announced. Zee Studios tweeted, “Announcing #ladySuperstar75 Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film!The shoot will begin soon!”