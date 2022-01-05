Trending South News today: Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Mahesh Babu heaps praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more

From Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday by writing 'The one who lights up the Project K sets' to Mahesh Babu being all praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and calling it 'raw, rustic and brutally honest', here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss.