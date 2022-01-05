The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From wishes on her birthday by writing ‘The one who lights up the Project K sets’ to being all praises for 's Pushpa and calling it 'raw, rustic and brutally honest', here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Deepika Padukone REVEALS she looked physically unrecognisable completely after getting infected by Covid-19

Loved watching Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise in theatres? It is now ready to stream on OTT platform

Almost two weeks into its release, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise continues to bring in the crowds to the theatres. The film is now ready to stream on OTT platform. Also Read - A look into Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's ultra luxurious Rs 16 crore home that exudes class and charm [VIEW PICS]

Read the full story here: Loved watching Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise in theatres? It is now ready to stream on OTT platform Also Read - 7 upcoming films of Deepika Padukone that prove she is set to rule 2022

Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; writes ‘The one who lights up the Project K sets’

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen together on the big screen in the film Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars in the lead role.

Read the full story here: Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; writes ‘The one who lights up the Project K sets’

Mahesh Babu is all praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa, calls it 'raw, rustic and brutally honest'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is being loved by one and all, and recently Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to praise the film. Read on to know more...

Read the full story here: Mahesh Babu is all praises for Allu Arjun's Pushpa, calls it 'raw, rustic and brutally honest'

Rashmika Mandanna and secretly holiday in Goa; viral pics expose the rumoured couple – View Here

Fans did some digging and compared the New Year's 2022 pictures uploaded by the Pushpa and Liger stars' brother, Anand Deverakonda. And they have concluded that Rashmika Mandanna indeed celebrated New Year's 2022 with Vijay Deverakonda.

Read the full story here: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda secretly holiday in Goa; viral pics expose the rumoured couple – View Here

After RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam and Ajith-Huma Qureshi's Valimai get postponed

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam was slated to release on 14th January 2022, and Ajith and Huma Qureshi starrer Valimai was scheduled to hit the big screens on 13th January 2022. But now, both the films have been postponed.

Read the full story here: After RRR, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam and Ajith-Huma Qureshi's Valimai get postponed

is ready to 'feel good things' in 2022; manifests with a beautiful sunrise

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is manifesting all good things. The Shaakuntalam actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a beautiful picture. The actress has been surrounding herself with positivity post her split from .

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to 'feel good things' in 2022; manifests with a beautiful sunrise