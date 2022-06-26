Trending South News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran CONFIRMS signing Prabhas' Salaar, R Madhavan reacts to trolls and more

Here's take a quick look at all the big news from the South Film industry. Among the big names that hit headlines are Prithviraj Sukumar, , , and more. Prithviraj made it to the news as he opened up about and 's next film Salaar. The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan and 's upcoming film Sita Raman also grabbed everyone's attention. Without taking much time, scroll on to read in detail about all. Also Read - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan REACTS to trolls for his comments on ISRO's Mars Mission; accepts his mistake

Prithviraj Sukumar joins Prabhas and Shruti Haasan

In his latest interaction with the media, Prithviraj Sukumar confirmed that he has been roped in to play a very important role in Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's movie Salaar. He stated that he said yes as soon as he read the script. The actor was quoted saying, "I am doing a Telugu film. I'm just waiting to see if the dates can work out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. In fact, the film came to me two years ago and when I had listened to the story, I absolutely loved it. Superb story. I said yes immediately because Prashanth is a friend, Homable Production are also very close and of course, it's a Prabhas' film, who doesn't want to work with him." Also Read - Thank You: Raashi Khanna towers over Naga Chaitanya in four-inch heels; calls him 'gentleman' over his sweet response

R Madhavan reacts to the trolls

The actor who is busy promoting Rocketry: The Nambi Effect recently got trolled for stating that ISRO scientist followed the Panchang for Mars Mission. Now, he has reacted to it and said, "I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar." Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran CONFIRMS joining Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's action-thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel

Naga Chaitanya gets praised by Raashi Khanna

Thank You star Raashi Khanna took to her Twitter account to praise co-star Naga Chaitanya. It so happened that she wore 4-inch heels at the promotions which made her look taller than Naga Chaitanya. But he took it sportingly and asked her not to bend while clicking pictures.

When I wear some 4 inches’ heels and @chay_akkineni being the gentleman he is!, asks me to own it and not bend! #promotions #thankyou ? pic.twitter.com/YgT3D2PcC7 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) June 25, 2022

Sita Raman teaser released

The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Sita Raman was released by the makers today and it is receiving appreciation from all corners. Check out the teaser below:

takes a quick holiday

It looks like amidst her busy work schedule, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a quick break and headed off to Dubai. A picture of her has made its way to the internet. Take a look.