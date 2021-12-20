The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From the makers of Pushpa removing and Rashmika Mandanna's bold chest touching scene to getting mighty impressed with his costar Sai Dhanshika's transformation for Shikaaru, here's a look at the top trending south news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor: 5 celebs who have romanced actors nearly half their age

Pushpa box office collection day 2 [worldwide]: The storm turns into a tornado; Allu Arjun starrer grosses 100 crore in 2 days flat

Pushpa became Allu Arjun's biggest worldwide opener while also registering the second highest opening for an Indian movie of 2021. And with its day 2 collection, it's now evident that the directorial wasn't a front-loaded, flash-in-the-pan. Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn looks bewitching in a bodycon dress as she parties with friends – view pics

Pushpa: Makers axe Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene on fans’ demand

The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa have decided to cut a controversial scene which shows Allu Arjun's character touching Rashmika's character chest as she reciprocates her feelings.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 GRAND FINALE: sends audience into frenzy as she mouths 's viral dialogue 'Dhabidi Dhibide' from Simhaa

On the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Alia Bhatt utters Nandamuri Balakrishna's viral 'Dhabidi Dhibide' dialogue from Simhaa and the audience went crazy with her dialogue delivery.

Rajini impressed with Sai Dhanshika's transformation for 'Shikaaru'

Actress Sai Dhanshika, who played actor Rajinikanth's daughter in his film 'Kabali', says the superstar was shocked to see the transformation she has undergone for her upcoming Telugu film 'Shikaaru'. Taking to social media on Sunday, the actress posted two pictures and said, "This was taken during 'Shikaaru' shoot! "We were on the same floor shooting in Hyderabad & he was shocked to see yogi turned into Devika & you can literally witness in this picture & I think it's a true success for any artist & that's my driving factor in my job!"

's face just oozes honesty: Rajamouli on his 'RRR' star

Director S.S. Rajamouli, whose pan-India epic 'RRR' is all set to hit screens on January 7, says that actor Ajay Devgn's face "oozes honesty". Talking about his film 'RRR', which features actors , Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt and among others, Rajamouli disclosed that the soul of 'RRR' lies in not the portions of the two heroes but the flashback episode of Ajay Devgn.