Trending South news today: Rachita Ram lands in trouble over her controversial 'first night' comment, Kajal Aggarwal's alleged pregnancy leads to her exit from Indian 2 and more

For quite sometime now, it is being rumoured that South star is pregnant with her first child. It was in October 2020 that she tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. Since then, she has been sharing sweet pictures with her hubby dearest on social media and now the buzz is that the couple is going to embrace parenthood soon. Also Read - Monday memes: Nandamuri Balakrishna's massy-action trailer of Akhanda sparks a meme fest on Twitter

Rachita Ram lands in trouble over her controversial 'first night' comment

Popular Kannada actress Rachita Ram, who is known as the 'dimple queen', has landed in trouble with the Kannada Kranthi Dal over her controversial statement on 'first night' while promoting her upcoming film Love You Rachchu.

Did demand changes in the script and the character of #Anushka48?

actress Anushka Shetty announced her new project on her birthday with filmmaker Mahesh Babu P of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame. The gorgeous lady shared the post announcing #Anushka48 and wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all.

My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial Smile Always, Always Forever."

trends as she comes on board for a special song in Pushpa

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the starrer Pushpa and it seems that their wait has just gotten sweeter. That’s because the makers have roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a special song in the film.

Major update on Hindi release date of Pushpa

The 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, Allu Arjun is set to entertain the complete nation with his first pan-India film, Pushpa, which is set to hit the screens on December 17. But earlier there were rumours that the Hindi version of the film might not hit the screens on December 17 due to dubbing rights issue.

