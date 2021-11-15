Trending South news today: Rachita Ram lands in trouble over her controversial 'first night' comment, Kajal Aggarwal's alleged pregnancy leads to her exit from Indian 2 and more

While has Rachita Ram landed in trouble with the Kannada Kranthi Dal over her controversial statement on 'first night' while promoting her upcoming film Love You Rachchu, the reports of Kajal Aggarwal's alleged pregnancy leading to her exit from Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has taken the internet by storm.