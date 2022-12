The South film industry has kept audiences hooked to the screens with their daily news updates. The South actors and film news have become the talk of the town for various reasons. Since morning, the South news has kept everyone busy with their day-to-day updates. From Rajinikanth starrer Muthu becomes highest grosser in Japan to newly wedded bride Hansika Motwani's radiant glow post marriage and more. Also Read - Newly married Hansika Motwani flaunts her sindoor and mangalsutra as she is spotted at the airport with husband Sohail Khaturia [View Pics]

starrer Muthu beats SS Rajamouli's RRR, becomes highest grosser in Japan

South superstar Rajinikanth starrer film Muthu has become the highest grosser in Japan. The film beats SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR film RRR. RRR reportedly earned over Rs 20 crore in Japan, while Muthu collected over JPY 300 million over 100 days.

Newly married and her husband Sohael Khaturia were spotted at Mumbai airport

Popular South actress Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturia recently were spotted at the Mumbai airport post their wedding. Hansika's radiant glow is unmissable as she flaunted her sindoor and mangalsutra in style. Hansika is the prettiest bride ever and she slayed in pink salwar kameez.

Ram Charan poses for a selfie with kids of Galwan braveheart

Popular South star Ram Charan recently attended an award function wherein he was honored for his contribution to Indian cinema. The RRR actor met kids of Braveheart Army officer, Colonel Santosh Babu who was martyred during the Galwan Valley crash. The kids happened to be Ram Charan's fans and they approached the actor for a selfie. The actor posed with the kids and even gave them love. Netizens showered Ram's sweet gesture with a lot of love and praised him as they called him a true legend.

Nayanthara's Connect to release on December 9

Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara's horror film Connect will release on December 12. The makers have announced that they will soon be unveiling the trailer for the movie on December 9 and tweeted saying, 'Get ready to be scared #Nayanthara's Spooky tale #Connect Telugu trailer releasing 9th December Mid Night 12 AM!!!'.

enjoys home-cooked food with Trivikram, S Thaman

Mahesh Babu got together with director Trivikram and music composer S Thaman and had a fun evening together. Mahesh Babu is currently busy working with director Trivikram for his next film titled SSMB28. The handsome actor enjoyed some home-cooked food with his loved ones. Wife Namrata shared pictures from the get-together and wrote, 'Little moments in my big city of dreams...Thanks my Shazia for the best homemade meal!! #Mumbai #Friends #HomeFood.'