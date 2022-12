It has been a sad day for the Telugu film industry as veteran star Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last. Many celebrities like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and others took to social media to mourn his demise. Some of the stars also attended his last rites. Another piece of news is about KGF 2 star Yash. In his recent interview, he spoke about the stupendous success of the film. Dulquer Salmaan penned a sweet note for his wife on their anniversary and more. Read all the top updates here. Also Read - Kantara, KGF 2, RRR, complete list of Best To Worst South Indian Movies of 2022 [Watch Video]

Celebs mourn Kaikala Satyanarayana's death

Noted Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad. Many starts like , , , , and others took to their social media accounts to mourn his death. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water India Box Office: James Cameron film smashes Brahmastra opening weekend figures; lags way behind RRR, KGF 2

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu..

His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !!

May his soul rest in peace? — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022

Yash shares plans post KGF 2 success

In a recent interview, KGF star Yash spoke about the stupendous success of the second part of the film and what's next for him. He mentioned that he is born to conquer and he is not going to stop. He said, "I’ll to do something which gives me excitement. It’s okay if I die fighting but I will am somebody who will be fighting for something that excites me." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022; Abhishek Bachchan tagged 'Besharam' and more

pens a sweet note for his wife

Sita Ramam star Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account to pen a lovely note for his wife Amaal Salmaan on their 11th wedding anniversary. The post has gone viral as fans are totally impressed by his heartfelt words. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dhamaka starring Ravi Teja impresses netizens

Telugu movie Dhamaka starring Ravi Teja made it to the theatres today. It has opened to only good reveiews from his fans. Ravi Teja's fans are calling it a blockbuster film.

#Dhamaka Ravi anna screen presence aithey ??Previous Movies lo Miss Aina Ravi Anna ne E Movie lo Throughout The Movie Chudochu ??

Positive :@RaviTeja_offl , Spoof Scene, Intervel Block, 2-3 Songs, Surprise Song Negative :

Ravi Anna Vunapudu Negatives Tho Em Pani Bro ? https://t.co/LqQZpXDgWV — Remo Sk (@RemoSk2112) December 23, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna talks about and Sidharth Malhotra

In a recent interview with Times of India, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna spoke about working with Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. She called Ranbir Kapoor 'too nice' while Sidharth Malhotra is 'too cute'. She said Sidharth has a naughty side too as he kept feeding her sweets while he kept himself away from it.