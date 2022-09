From RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR being on the Best Actor prediction list for Oscars 2023 to Yash starrer KGF 2 being the saving grace of the Kannada film industry to rumours of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating; a lot of South films and celebs made it to the headlines today. It’s Friday and many of you are in the weekend mood, so if you missed an update about a movie or a celeb, don’t worry as BollywoodLife is here with the round-up of what all happened down South. Below is the list of trending South news of the day…

Oscars 2023: RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan make it to Variety's Best Actor prediction list; fans can't keep calm

After its OTT releases, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been grabbing everyone’s attention internationally. Now, and Jr NTR have made it to Variety's Best Actor prediction list for Oscars 2023, and fans of both the actors are super happy about it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/oscars-2023-rrr-stars-jr-ntr-and-ram-charan-make-it-to-varietys-best-actor-prediction-list-fans-cant-keep-calm-entertainment-news-2188406/

Yash starrer KGF 2 saved Kannada film industry from shutting down, claims THIS filmmaker

Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year, and it is the highest-grossing Kannada movie. Recently, a veteran filmmaker and actor stated that KGF 2 saved the Kannada film industry from shutting down.

Read Full Story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/yash-starrer-kgf-2-saved-kannada-film-industry-from-shutting-down-claims-this-filmmaker-2188306/

Rashmika Mandanna body-shames herself with her comment on this picture shared by

We have seen that netizens troll celebs for their appearances. But, recently, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna body-shamed herself and called herself a balloon.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/rashmika-mandanna-body-shames-herself-with-her-comment-on-this-picture-shared-by-kartik-aaryan-entertainment-news-latest-tamil-and-telugu-news-bollywood-heroine-2188375/

Adipurush: What's brewing between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon? Actress' latest statement has fans excited

There were reports that Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon and are dating each other. But, the actors have not yet officially denied it or confirmed it. Now, recent statements of Kriti have once again made their fans excited.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/adipurush-whats-brewing-between-prabhas-and-kriti-sanon-actress-latest-statement-has-fans-excited-south-news-and-gossip-2188435/

Not with but to make her Bollywood debut opposite THIS actor? [Read Deets]

Everyone has been eagerly waiting to know when Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her Bollywood debut. Now, here’s a report about her Hindi film debut that will surely make her fans excited.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/south-gossip/not-with-akshay-kumar-but-samantha-ruth-prabhu-to-make-her-bollywood-debut-opposite-this-actor-read-deets-entertainment-news-2188892/