It's time to take a recap of all the top updates from the South industry. Even though it's been months since the release of RRR, SS Rajamouli's film is still gaining a lot of accolades. Internationally, it has won many awards and three more have been added to the list. Another big name of the day was a viral video in which a slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan. Namrata Shirodkar got candid about her decision to leave acting post marriage to Mahesh Babu. Here are all the top updates.

RRR wins three more awards

SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring , Jr NTR, and has added a new achievement to the list. At Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards, RRR won in categories Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack.

Slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan

A video went viral on social media in which it can be seen that a person hurled a slipper at Kannada actor Darshan. After the same, the actor said, "It is not your mistake brother, no problem." He was promoting his film Kranti.

Watch Darshan's video below:

reveals if she regrets quitting work post marriage

Post her wedding to , Namrata Shirodkar decided to quit acting and concentrate on family. She stated that she did does not regret any decision in her life and that she had not taken work seriously. The happiest moment of her life was when she got marries to Mahesh Babu.

Siddharth and 's pics in matching t-shirts go viral

Amidst the affair rumours, pictures of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari wearing similar t-shirts have gone viral. Fans are totally in aww of their pics.

Siddharth wears a similar sweatshirt to Aditi Rao Hydari, fans go awe ❤️#cinema #AditiRaoHydari pic.twitter.com/34T6gFj1xE — OTT GLOBAL (@OTTGlobaI) December 19, 2022

Waltair Veerayya song Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi hits the internet

Chiranjeevi and 's song Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi from Waltair Veerayya released today. It has Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan dancing in slow motion and romancing in the snow.

The end. For more updates, watch this space.