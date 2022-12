Here are all the top updates from the South film industry. Half the day is done and so far there have been many big updates. One of the biggest updates is SS Rajamouli's RRR getting shortlisted for Oscars 2023. The song Naatu Natu starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category. Next, Kamal Haasan has now quit Bigg Boss Tamil. Kantara fans are in for a treat as the next instalment is in the pipeline. So without any further ado, here are the top updates.

reacts to RRR going to Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR is making waves internationally. Now, it has been shortlisted in one of the categories for Oscars 2023. The song Naatu Naatu is up to win an Oscar in the 'Original song' category. Ram Charan is the happiest as he called it a historic moment.

What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic..?❤️ #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/hdJuce16Zl — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 22, 2022

quits Bigg Boss Tamil?

While has been the host of Bigg Boss Hindi, Kamal Haasan has been incharge of Bigg Boss Tamil. But as per a report, he has quit Bigg Boss Tamil to concentrate on his acting career. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

isued 'stop work' notice in Goa

Superstar Nagarjuna was reportedly issued with stop work notice by Mandrem in Pernem, North Goa. It was for allegedly carrying out building and excavation work illegally at Ashvewada. Reports state that the prior permissions were not taken by the authorities.

Laththi movie gets mixed review

Vinoth Kumar director Laththi starring Vishal has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Die-hard fans of Vishal are in love with the action-packed thriller, while some are not so happy with it.

#Laththi Review A Action Thriller?Plot- Hero Gets Trapped By Villians✌?Vishal Dedication? Yuvan Doesn't Help The Film?Stunts & Last 40Mins Engaged?Old Trade Style - Dialogues & Songs Lags?Vishal Needs a Winner✊?Might Be Much Better! Strictly Average!! Saloon Rating: 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/LY0YQY67Qw — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) December 22, 2022

#Laththi Review: Average due to action scenes ?#Vishal is decent ✌️#Sunaina & others were apt ? Music & BGM were ok ✌️ Concept is good but screenplay is filled with unnecessary scenes ? Had some expectations from this one ? Rating: ⭐⭐/5#LaththiReview #Kollywood pic.twitter.com/JNaXvfeobH — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 22, 2022

Kantara 2 coming soon

After the stupendous success of Kantara, the makers have confirmed that its sequel is in the making. Reportedly, makers are planning to turn it into a franchise. It is also up for Oscars 2023 nominations.