Like Bollywood, the South Film industry never stays calm. From massive films to fan following, South cinema is booming and how! W have witnessed the stupendous success of films like RRR, KGF 2, Kantara, Pushpa and more. While one cannot get over these films, every day, there is a new update about the stars and films that leave fans excited. Today, stars like Ram Charan, Rishab Shetty, Rajinikanth and more trended in the news circuit. Without any further ado, here are all the top updates. Also Read - Ram Charan-Upasana are expecting their FIRST child after 10 years of marriage

and Upasana are expecting their first child

After 10 years of marriage, RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their child. The actor took to his social media accounts to share the announcement. His fans are over the moon. Also Read - Prabhas to Jr NTR: Why working with SS Rajamouli is a HUGE risk for the careers of actors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Rishab Shetty responds to 's jealousy remark

During a conversation at Agenda Aaj Tak 22, Nawazuddin Sidiqqui mentioned that there was a bit jealous seeing Rishab Shetty doing such good work in Kantara. He spoke about healthy competition and said that it only motivates you to work harder. Responding to this, Risbab called Nawazuddin Siddiqui an inspiration. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rajinikanth starrer Muthu becomes highest grosser in Japan, Hansika Motwani's radiant glow post marriage is unmissable and more

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth pens a sweet note to wish

On 's birthday, daughter Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram account to share a new image of his upcoming film Lal Salam. In the caption, she wished for his healtiest and happiest life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

SS Rajamouli reacts to Kantara's success

At Directors Roundtable 2022 with film critic Anupama Chopra, SS Rajamouli spoke about the success of Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara. He stated that the film proved that one does not need big budgets to make successful films. Everyone needs to learn what others are doing. He said, "As an audience it is exciting, but for filmmakers, it is nerve-wracking, and we need to check what we are doing and what others are."

HIT 2 makes massive money at box office in US

Adivi Sesh has established himself as a bankable star. His recent film HIT 2 has done amazingly well. As reported by Gulte.com, it has breached $1 Million in the USA.