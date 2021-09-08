Trending South news today: Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi launch RC 15, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe first look to drop on Ganesh Chaturthi, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan troubles continue and more

While Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi launched Ram Charan-Shankar's RC 15 today in Hyderabad, the makers of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have annouced that the first look of the film will unveiled on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.