The south industry has been booming an after day and now it's time to see the top news that has been making headlines down south. From Rashmika Mandanna getting banned in the Kannada industry, the Kantara director reveals the success mantra of the film, Vignesh Shivan's mother is all praises for Nayanthara and more.

Rashmika Mandanna was banned from the Kannada industry after her interview went viral where she spoke about her first big break and refrained to name the production house many ekt that she is an ungrateful third sRakhshit production house and demanded a ban on the Ousha actress. We wonder why Rashmiak is such a soft target on the internet. Whatever she says grabs headlines a brings her criticism and the latest episode is a classic example.

News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon go to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna !!! They may go to the extent of banning @iamRashmika's films permanently from #Karnataka Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) November 24, 2022

Vignesh Shivan's mother praises daughter-in-law Nayanthara and calls her the purest-hearted woman ever. Meenu Kumari even revealed how her daughter-in-law helped them financially and made them debt clear and she will always be grateful to her for the same.

Kantara's success has left the ensure members spellbound and the film is hard hitting and relevant. Talking about the success mantra of the film, Rishabh Shetty in his recent interaction said that, "Films today are crossing the language barrier. If the content connects with the audience the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie. I believed in the mantra that if a movie is more local and rooted, then it has a greater universal appeal". And you can see the result.

discharged from the hospital and will resume work after two days, the filmmaker was unwell and was admitted in the hospital on November 23, 2022.