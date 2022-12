The south entertainment industry has been buzzing for various reasons throughout the day. From Rashmika Mandanna reacting to the demands of banning her from Kannada film industry for looking down on Rishab Shetty's production house which launched her in films to seen licking and kissing actress Ashu Reddy's feet in his viral video, here are the top trending south news today.

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on facing ban

When Rashmika Mandanna was asked for her response to the demand to ban her from Kannada film industry, the actress said that she only loves them and the rest is up to them. Kantara fame director and actor Rishab Shetty had launched Rashmika with his first venture as a director in hit Kirik Party movie. Recently, when asked about her launch, Rashmika didn't even take the name of the production house or the director. Check out full story here.

RGV licks, kisses actress Ashu Reddy's feet

A video of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma licking and kissing actress Ashu Reddy's feet has gone viral on social media. In the clip, he mentioned that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated. Ashu Reddy gained popularity after she participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Thalapathy Vijay's fan pens suicide letter over Theri remake

Thalapathy Vijay's ardent fan wrote a suicide note to director and urged him not to collaborate with for the Telugu remake of Theri. The director had recently shared a major update about his new project and left everyone shocked. Check out full story here.

Ajith starrer Thunivu song Chilla Chilla released

The much-anticipated song Chilla Chilla from 's upcoming film Thunivu has been released and it raked up thousands of view within a few minutes. The catchy song has been composed by Ghibran, who has previously worked on the background score of Ajith’s Valimai.