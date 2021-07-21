Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna start shoot of Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand, Mahesh Babu's heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarting the shoot of their upcoming Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu to celebrating her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's 9th birthday, here's a look at the top trending south news today.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu: Rashmika Mandanna's next Telugu biggie with dashing hero Sharwanand goes on floors – plot deets inside

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with one of Tollywood's leading actresses today and Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna as also talented director Tirumala Kishore. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the movie.

Mahesh Babu's heartwarming birthday wish for daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni proves he's the most doting dad ever – view post

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is celebrating her 9th birthday today.

From Rajinikanth-Mohanlal to Chiyaan Vikram-Suriya – 5 times South superstars combined to shatter box office records

Since most of you must be waiting for multi-starrers like RRR, Ponniyin Selvan and others with bated breath, we thought of taking y'all on a trip down memory lane, revisiting the times when South superstars worked together in a project, which didn't only turn out to be successful at the box office, but also a cherished memory for their fans

has a birthday wish for wife Upasana

Ram Charan took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a birthday wish for his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The actor posted a picture of the couple together and captioned it, "@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!." He also uploaded a picture of the couple on Instagram Stories, wishing her on the birthday.

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Suriya and Prayaga Rose Martin's roles in Navarasa

For the upcoming anthology Navarasa, Gautham Vasudev Menon has directed the segment Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, which showcases the emotion or 'rasa' of love. Actor Suriya plays Kamal while Prayaga Rose Martin plays Nethra.

Talking about the character played by Suriya, the director says, "Suriya was my first choice for this character and I don't see anybody else playing this. I have been waiting to work with him for a very long time. This film was the best opportunity and it worked out very well."

On the character played by Prayaga, Menon shares, "Nethra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kamal's life. She speaks in a way that creates a lasting impression in our minds. Prayaga Rose Martin has performed the character in an edgy way. The way she talks, the way she looks, the way she plays with her hair -- and these traits are not physical, it's all in her mind. The way she talks about music and connects with the character is amazing. I am looking forward to seeing how it turns out."