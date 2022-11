Excited to get all the top updates from the South film industry? Here it is! Among the biggest newsmakers of the day, it was Rashmika Mandanna who grabbed all the attention. She got trolled for not watching Kantara. Telugu star Naga Shaurya hit headlines as he announced his wedding date, location and more. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her excitement ahead of the release of the film Yashoda. Here's looking at all the top updates in detail.

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled

A video of Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media in which she mentioned she hasn't got the time to watch Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed film Kantara. Netizens then slammed her stating that she has forgotten her roots.

If she watch ,doesn't watch 'kantara' ! Kannadiga's really don't care ! She Insulted production house which introduced her as a actor in Indian Cinema ! Only Good hearted people remember thier roots & proud about thier language &culture! #AnushkaShetty You are Gem?For KA not ? pic.twitter.com/yQD4i6fmxK — Chethan Shetty (@patrioticshetty) November 9, 2022

is excited for Yashoda

Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her excited and nervousness for the release of her film Yashoda. She sent good vibes to the team whilst keeping her fingers crossed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty's wedding date

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya is all set to marry Anusha Shetty. The wedding invitation got recently revealed. They are set to tie the knot on 19th and 20th November in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@nagashaurya_universe)

Pushpa 2 shoot begins without

As per a report in Gulte.com, has begun shooting for Pushpa 2 without Allu Arjun. The actor is in South Africa for a wedding and he will resume the shoot once back.

's gym picture goes viral

Mahesh Babu's wife took to her Instagram to share a fabulous picture of the actor sweating it out in the gym. The picture left all his fans excited as he is expected to resume the second schedule of SSMB28 soon. He is surely fitness goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

