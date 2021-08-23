It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Rashmika Mandanna and 's joint workout session to starrer biopic getting a release date, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - BL Recommends: From Queen to Dark 7 White – 5 Best political dramas to watch this weekend and where

Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa flat

A 24-year-old Russian actress named Alexandra Djavi, who has worked in Tamil movies including Kanchana 3, was found hanging in her rented flat in Siolim village of North Goa. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Rakul Preet Singh: 6 popular actresses who made their acting debut with Kannada films

Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa flat

Thalaivii: Inspired by , Kangana Ranaut locks theatrical release date for her Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut had taken to Instagram when Bell Bottom had released to share the poster of the film and had sent her best wishes to Akshay Kumar and the team. Now, she has locked the release date of her upcoming film, Thalaivii.

Read the full story here: Thalaivii: Inspired by Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut locks theatrical release date for her Jayalalithaa biopic

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's workout session is all about #BFFGoals

Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures with Vijay Deverakonda as they were working out together in the gym. Their fun workout session cannot be missed.

Read the full story here: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's workout session is all about #BFFGoals

Hashtag Day: South biggies dominate social media in 2021 with Valimai, Master and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata grabbing Top 3 spots; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy too make it to the list

Thala Ajith's Valimai becomes the most tweeted hashtag on Twitter beating Thalapathy 65 and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata.

Read the full story here: Hashtag Day: South biggies dominate social media in 2021 with Valimai, Master and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata grabbing Top 3 spots; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy too make it to the list

The Family Man 2 actress is in a celebratory mode! Here's why

Samantha recently shared few Instagram stories wherein she was seen celebrating her success with her loved ones.

Read the full story here: The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in a celebratory mode! Here's why

Sridevi Soda Center actor 's generous words for proves why the actor is the most-loved celeb of the country

After Bhagyashree, and , Sudheer Babu praises Prabhas for his simplicity.

Read the full story here: Sridevi Soda Center actor Sudheer Babu's generous words for Prabhas proves why the Baahubali actor is the most-loved celeb of the country

Salaar: Meet the fiery, raw and rustic Jagapathi Babu as Rajamanaar from Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's magnum opus

The makers of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Salaar drop the raw and rustic look of Jagapathi Babu's Rajamanaar.

Read the full story here: Salaar: Meet the fiery, raw and rustic Jagapathi Babu as Rajamanaar from Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's magnum opus