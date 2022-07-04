Trending South News Today: Resul Pookutty takes a dig at SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rajinikanth lauds R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more

The South Film industry is HUGE! The stars are now considered to be on par with Bollywood stars. Without any further ado here's looking at why South celebs like Resul Pookutty, Rajinikanth, Chiyaan Vikram, SS Rajamouli and many other hit headlines today. While the film RRR is ruling globally, Resul Pookutty seems to have disliked the film. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli revealed the plans for his next big project. Scroll on the get full dope on top news from down South. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gets a stern warning from Deepika Padukone's mom; Cirkus star confesses being scared of his mother-in-law

Resul Pookutty takes a dig at RRR

On social media, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty created quite a stir as he shared his thoughts on RRR starring , Jr NTR, and . He called it a 'gay love story' and also stated that Alia Bhatt was simply used as a prop. This left many disappointed.

Rajinikanth lauds Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

's latest release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is receiving appreciation from all corners. Even Rajinikanth is impressed with Madhavan's directorial venture. The superstar shared a note on his Twitter account that stated that Rocketry is a must-watch film for all.

SS Rajamouli's new film

The maker of and RRR has another big film in his mind. While talking to Mint, he mentioned that he wants to make a film on Mahabharata and of course it will be on a grand scale. However, it will take time, and in between he may churn out a few films.

Chiyaan Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan look

Lyca Productions unvieled the new poster of Ponniyin Selvan sharing Chiyaan Vikram's look. He essays the role Chrown Prince - Aaditya Karikalan. Fans are totally thrilled to see his fierce avatar.

's Bollywood debut confirmed

The Yashoda actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been locked for a Bollywood film produced by . To Pinkvilla, the Bollywood actress confirmed the same. Taapsee stated that Samantha would be leading the film.