We are back with the latest updates from the South Film industry. South stars have received pan-India recognition and even on the global chart, they are quite popular. The biggest example of this is Kantara starring Rishabh Shetty beating KGF 2 globally. Apart from its box office, its OTT release also created some buzz. Another big news of today was the latest pictures of Rajinikanth that left his fans emotional. Without any further ado, here's looking at all the top updates from South.

Kantara's OTT update

Rumours had it that Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara which is creating waves globally will hit the OTT space on November 4. However, as reported by Gulte.com, the producers of the film have clarified that no date has been locked yet for film's OTT release.

's pictures celebrating Diwali go viral

Thalaivaa Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of Diwali 2022 celebrations. In the pictures, we see Aishwaryaa carrying out the tradition while Rajinikanth is standing behind his grandsons. Looking at the pictures, his fans got emotional and said 'Legend is growing old.'

Miheek Bajaj is pregnant?

Rumours had it that and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are expecting their first child. However, reports state that Miheeka has herself rubbished the rumours.

Is KGF 2 star Yash going to be Dev in 2?

Earlier in the day, rumours started doing the rounds that KGF star Yash will be a part of and 's Brahmastra 2 and he will be playing the role of Dev. However, it rubbished these rumours and mentioned that the production house has not approached anyone yet.

Harish Kalyan marries Narmada Udaykumar

Oh Manapenne! actor Harish Kalyan tied the knot with Narmada Udaykumar in Chennai. The candid pictures from their lavish wedding ceremony went viral on social media as everyone sent in their congratulations.

For more updates, stay tuned to Bollywoodlife.com.