South Indian actors are always making it to the headlines. With regional films gaining popularity all across the nation and beyond, the stars are enjoying the best fandom ever. Today, the newsmakers from the South Film industry are SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR for RRR, Ponniyin Selvan I stars Vikram Chiyaan, Trisha and many more. Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's Godfather too made it to the news. So without any further ado, here's taking a look at the top updates.

RRR goes to the Oscars

SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR starring , Jr NTR, and has made its way to the Oscars 2023. The makers have reportedly applied in total of 14 categories including Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt).

Trisha reveals his favourite Bollywood star

In an exclusive interview with us, Ponniyin Selvan stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and others revealed their favourite Bollywood stars. While said that she loves Salman Khan and . Chiyaan Vikram was asked about his favourite Bollywood dialogue and he was all up for .

Godfather box office report day 1

starrer GodFather that had Salman Khan in a cameo made it to the theatres yesterday, on the auspicious day of Dusshera. While the film did not get a flying start. It collected Rs 38 crore gross.

Harish Kalyan announces his engagement to Narmada

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan took to his social media accounts to announce that he is engaged. He shared some candid pictures with fiancee Narmada and asked fans to shower love on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan)

comments on Hinduism during Chola Times

Director Vetrimaran’s statement saying that Raja Raja Cholan was not a Hindu king raised many eyebrows. Now, Kamal Haasan has also backed this claim saying that there was no Hindu religion during Cholan period.