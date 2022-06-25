Trending South News Today: RRR themed restaurant, R Madhavan trolled for comment on ISRO's Mars Mission and more

It's Saturday and it is time to chill and soak in weekend vibes. But not without your daily dose of Trending South News. South Indian stars have now turned into Pan-India stars thanks to the super success of films like Pushpa, RRR and more. So among the biggest newsmakers of today from the South, we have Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, R Madhavan and more. Without any further ado, here's looking at the top highlights of the day so far. Also Read - Gargi: Suriya and Jyoti join the cast of Sai Pallavi starrer; deets inside

RRR-themed restaurant in the making?

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli have been approached with the idea of creating RRR themed restaurant in Hyderabad. It will be the theme of pre-Independence and the menu will reportedly have dishes named after the film's characters. These are just rumours as yet.

R Madhavan trolled

The handsome hunk is currently promoting his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is currently promoting the film and in one of the videos that have gone viral, he says that Panchang helped ISRO launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' Orbit. This has received severe backlash on social media and netizens are trolling him.

and Jyotika join Gargi

South superstar duo Suriya and his wife Jyotika have now officially come on board the film Gargi that has . The actor shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated!Hope you all like it!@Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika."

Rashmika Mandanna follows

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently papped in Mumbai. She was dressed in an orange shirt and orange pants. Well, it was not very long ago that Deepika Padukone was papped in a similar orange outfit. Fashion inspiration, huh?

Thank You postponed

Nagachaitanya's movie Thank You has now been pushed to a later date. The actor tweeted, "ThankYouTheMovie is now hitting the screens on July 22nd!.It will be worth the wait...We promise! #ThankYou for understanding." It was initially slated to release on July 8.