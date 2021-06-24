Trending South News Today: Samantha Akkineni wants a Bollywood film with Rajkummar Rao, Rashmika Mandanna's die-hard fan travels over 900 kms to meet her, major update on Yash's KGF 2 release and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Samantha Akkineni expressing her desire to work with , Rashmika Mandanna's fan travelling over 900 kms to meet her to a major update on Yash's KGF 2 release, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Finally! Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 to release on THIS date; read deets inside

Samantha Akkineni wants to do a Bollywood film with Rajkummar Rao? Here’s what we know

Reportedly, has already been approached for films in Bollywood. And guess what? She is already enamoured by one of our amazing talents in the Hindi film industry. It is none other than versatile actor Rajkummar Rao. Also Read - Prashanth Neel gives MAJOR update on Yash starrer KGF 2 and Prabhas' Salaar

Valimai and Thala 61 UPDATES: Genre, shooting details and release dates of Thala Ajith's film REVEALED – deets inside

Reports streamed in that the scale of Thala 61 may not be as big as that associated with Thala 61 and could be completed in two months flat. However, these reports have now been dismissed as new reports on the possible release window of Valimai and shooting details of both Valima and Thala 61 and genre of the latter have come in.

BREAKING! Contrary to reports, Yash's KGF 2 to not release on 9th September, makers eyeing THIS festive weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife got in touch with its own well-placed industry source to learn how much truth is there to the new release date of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 and to our surprise, we got to know that it's an entirely different date, a possible festive weekend, that the team is looking at

Superstar releases the FIRST LOOK of Ashok Galla's debut film, Hero, and it's looking like a total mass, whistle-podu entertainer

The title teaser begins intriguingly as Ashok Galla makes his entry as a cowboy and the glimpse of the train sequence is expected to be one of the major highlights of the movie. Hero also stars Nidhi Agerwal Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Satya and Archana Soundarya.

Simbu makes a surprising CONFESSION to Maanadu co-star SJ Suryah; reveals he has QUIT this major vice

Simbu during a music launch event said that he had given up on a major vice and his co-star SJ Suryah was quite amused

Rashmika Mandanna's star-struck fan travels over 900 kms to meet her in Kodagu; Here's what happened next

Rashmika Mandanna's die-hard fan took a train to Mysuru then a cargo auto to Muggula near Virajpet in Kodagu, the home district of the actor.

Radhe Shyam actress hikes her fees again? – here's what we know

If reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde who has a lot of films in her kitty already, has started asking for more fees than before. Check out the report below:

