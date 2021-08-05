Trending South News Today: Samantha Akkineni's 'best booty' training video, Dhanush in legal trouble, Pooja Hegde on pan-India fame and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Samantha Akkineni sharing a glimpse of her intense 'best booty' training to landing in legal trouble with Madras High Court to opening up about becoming a pan-India artist, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals why she doesn't want to live with dad Saif Ali Khan but with mom Amrita Singh

Maha Smaudram song Hey Rambha: 1st track of the Sharwanand-Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is a foot-tapping tribute to yesteryear actress Rambha

Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed songs for Maha Samudramm and the makers have kick-started the musical promotions with the first single, Hey Rambha. A tribute to evergreen actress Rambha, it is a groovy number where we can see photos and cut-outs of the starlet.

Shocking! After Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush gets into LEGAL TROUBLE with Madras High Court for THIS reason

After Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush gets slammed by the Madras High Court for this reason related to tax exemption.

OMG! Shakuntalam actress Samantha Akkineni thanks her trainee for giving her the ‘best booty’ – deets inside

Samantha captioned the video as, "The booty your trainer gave you. @Snehadesu how quickly I can go from hating you to loving you (sic)."

Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh my doG, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum – 4 Tamil movies by , starring , and others set to premiere on OTT on THESE DATES

Some of 2D Entertainment's most anticipated titles will be marking their direct-to-service world premieres on Amazon Prime Video. From a murder mystery to comedy to a family drama, the diverse content slate includes films across genres and is produced by and stars husband-and-wife duo, Suriya and , along with a host of other respected actors.

Pooja Hegde: Telugu film industry takes me as their own

Pooja Hegde might be working in three different film industries at the moment, but she never differentiated between them. The actress will soon be seen in Bollywood with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Cirkus, in Tollywood with Radhe Shyam and Kollywood with Beast.

"There are pan-India films and then there is another way to do it where you become a pan-India artist and I think for me it's been a mix of both and that is what has helped me achieve that. I feel like Telugu takes me as their own and now I am doing Tamil and Hindi. I always wanted to be an Indian actor. I never wanted to differentiate between the industries and and have treated them all of them like my own. There are films which are pan-India, like a 'Radhe Shyam' with and there are other films which have been called a pan-India films but my approach has always been to do good content and earn the love of the audience in each area that you are going and that is what makes you recognisable," Pooja says.

Suriya inks 4-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Tamil star Suriya had tied up with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a four-film deal. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from the actor's production house will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next four months.