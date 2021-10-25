Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's mutual friends distance themselves from the ex-couple, Prashant Neel leaves Prabhas fans in confusion over Salaar and more

While the the reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's mutual friends distancing themselves from the ex-couple surfaced on the internet, fans celebrated the win of Rajinikanth's Dabasaheb Phalke Award on social media. So, let's meet the newsmakers of the day....