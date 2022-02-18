The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From dancing to Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu from his upcoming film Beast to 's multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak's digital rights being sold for a whopping price, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - When Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty exposed the casting couch in Telugu film industry; said, 'I admit that it exists, but...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps herself entertained by dancing on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo ahead of a late night flight – watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video of dancing at the airport on Thalapathy Vijay's Halamithi Habibo from Beast is unmissable.

Dasara: Nani and starrer is a mass family entertainer set in a village – view plot and characterisation [EXCLUSIVE]

Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani and National Award winner Keerthy Suresh was recently launched and is said to be mounted on a lavish budget. Srikanth Odela will be directing the film.

'Akhanda' director Boyapati Sreenu's next film to be pan-Indian

After making waves with his last cinematic venture "Akhanda", Telugu director Boyapati Sreenu is now teaming up with actor , and producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi, for a major project. According to a formal announcement made on Friday, the trio are now embarking on a pan-Indian movie project. After delivering two back to back hits including Samantha starrer "U-Turn", Srinivasaa Chhitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen has just wrapped up production of "The Warriorr" starring Ram Pothineni and directed by N. Lingusamy. Boyapati Sreenu is fresh from the success of -starrer recent hit "Akhanda", while Ram Pothineni is one of the most happening crazy heroes of the Telugu film industry.

Sharwanand-starrer 'AMJ' trailer launch to feature , Keerthy Suresh

It is reported that South India's most happening heroines Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are invited to attend the trailer launch event of Sharwanand and Rashmika- starrer 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharulu'. The makers of Sharwanand's upcoming movie 'Aadavalu Meeku Joharlu' have arranged a trailer launch event, which will take place at the famous- Shilpa Kala Vedhika in Hyderabad on Saturday. Sai Pallavi, who is currently basking the glorious success of her movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' is one of the guests invited by the makers, while National-award-winning actress, 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh will also be present at the event.

Balakrishna starts shooting for 'NBK107' with a heavy action sequence

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in 's 'Akhanda', kick started shooting for his upcoming movie on Friday. Balakrishna and his team, who were present on the sets in Sircilla town of Telangana state, participated in the shooting. A fight scene which is being composed by Ram-Lakshman was canned on the first day of shooting. Balakrishna was spotted at the shooting place, as he shot for the heavy-action episode. Tentatively titled 'NBK107', this upcoming movie is to be directed by Gopi Chand Mallineni, who recently scored a hit with 'Krack'.

'Bheemla Nayak' digital rights sold for whopping price

As the Telugu multi-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' gears up for release on February 25, there's a buzz around that the film's post-theatrical streaming rights. If reports are to be believed, the digital rights of the Pawan Kalyan and -starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' have been sold to OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar for a record price. From non-theatrical rights such as dubbing, OTT, and satellite, 'Bheemla Nayak' is said to have made close to 70 crores. Though there isn't any official confirmation, it is expected that the makers will release a statement regarding the same in a couple of days.