The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending south news of the day. From deleting all the traces of her estranged husband to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam becoming a double disaster at the box office, here's a look at the top trending south news today.

After getting friendzoned by her estranged husband last week, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has now removed Dhanush's name from her Twitter and Instagram bio.

Makers of Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam claimed that it made a business of Rs 400 crore in just 10 days worldwide. However, the film's collection has been below Rs 150 crore mark.

Pushpa 2: 's co-star to replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 's film; to shoot a sizzling item song

Pushpa 2 update: Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but Salman Khan's co-star will sizzle on screen with Allu Arjun this time.

, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika already MARRIED? Latter REVEALS surprising details

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have been dating since 2020. Recently, Santanu opened up about his relationship with his ladylove Shruti and revealed that they are already married!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu DELETES all traces of Naga Chaitanya from her life

Not just unfollowing Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also deleted all the mushy posts that she had once made to express her love to her now estranged husband. She has also wiped out the divorce post from her Instagram account.