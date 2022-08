Here's the rundown of all the top updates from the South Film industry. Among the top newsmakers of the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, and many others remained to rule the headlines today. Vijay Deverkonda is in the news because of his movie Liger. Many had high expectations but the film failed at the box office. Allegedly, he wasn't happy with the outcome either. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's absence from social media has got everyone talking. Also Read - Liger: Did Vijay Deverakonda get upset after watching the movie? Here's how Puri Jagannadh's film only brought negativity for the star

was upset after watching Liger?

If a report in Track Tollywood is anything to go by, Vijay Deverakonda cried after watching the movie Liger. Reportedly, he was upset as the final output of the film did not come out as he expected it to be. directed the film and Vijay reportedly wasn't happy with it. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash's fans take a dig at Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda over the box office opening in Hindi? Know the story behind 'Yash 54' trend

Is on social media detox?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Oo Antava star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on social media detox. She hasn't been posting any usual posts on social media for a few days. A source has claimed that she is prepping for her role in the film Citadel and wants to invest all her energy into herself. Also Read - Did Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram drop a subtle advise for Liger star Vijay Deverakonda?

A new poster of 's film The Ghost revealed

On the birthday of South superstar Nagarjuna, the new poster of his upcoming film The Ghost has been released. The new poster has him seated on a chair with an intense look on his face.

Hi I'm B SURESH NAIDU F S S R M

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

KING NAGARJUNA గారు

NAGARJUNA గారి

THE GHOST MOVIE

IN THEATRES WORLDWIDE

NAGARJUNA గారి THE GHOST MOVIE IN THEATRES WORLDWIDE ON 5th OCTOBER 2022

Music Composer shared new update on Pushpa 2

In a latest interview, Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad spoke about 's Pushpa: The Rule and mentioned that he has completed composing three songs for the film. He also boasted about the script of the part 2 and stated that it is on a 'different level'. It has only added to the excitement.

Adivi Sesh announces his next

Major actor Adivi Sesh shared a special treat with fans as he announced his new movie. Without revealing much details, Adivi Sesh revealed that his next is with producer Suniel Narang. In a birthday wish he plugged in the announcement.

Dear @AsianSuniel ji, many many happy returns of the day ? You are a true brother and friend. Your fathers guidance and your support throughout my career have meant the world to me. Happy birthday!@SVCLLP

Oh and…

Can't wait to start our film in a few months

