It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving her approval to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad avatars to Mani Ratnam planning to surprise fans with a major update on Ponniyin Selvan, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s major Diwali surprise for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan’s fans

'People think Prabhas is shy but the truth is...' reveals shocking details about Adipurush co-star

Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up the shoot of Adipurush. The actress recently opened up on her working experience with co-star Prabhas. And guess what? She spilt the beans on his real persona. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya dancing to Ghoomar in throwback video will charge you up on a dull Monday - watch here

Read the full story here: 'People think Prabhas is shy but the truth is...' Kriti Sanon reveals shocking details about Adipurush co-star Also Read - Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Unseen pictures of Big B with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family that are too precious

Samantha Ruth Prabhu approves of 's wild and badass avatars in Dhaakad; check out her reaction

It seems like Kangana Ranaut's wild and badass avatars in Dhaakad has floored Samantha Ruth Prabhu like never before.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu approves of Kangana Ranaut's wild and badass avatars in Dhaakad; check out her reaction

Ponniyin Selvan: ’s major Diwali surprise for , Chiyaan Vikram, ’s fans

Fans have been waiting for an update on Ponniyin Selvan and director Mani Ratnam has decided to grant their wish.

Read the full story here: Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s major Diwali surprise for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan’s fans

Post spilt with , Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’s helping her move on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is moving on from her personal tragedy and has found an amazing way to cope.

Read the full story here: Post spilt with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’s helping her move on

Liger: gushes over costar ; says, 'Everyone's going to love what she's done' [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife caught up with the Vijay Deverakonda for an exclusive interview on all things Liger, and along with dropping a hint about the long awaited release date and facing Mike Tyson on screen, the Telugu cinema star reserved special praise for costar Ananya Panday

Read the full story here: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda gushes over costar Ananya Panday; says, 'Everyone's going to love what she's done' [EXCLUSIVE]