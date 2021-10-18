Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REJECTS Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Lion; MAJOR update on Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejecting Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's upcoming film Lion to major update on Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Prabhas and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, here's a look at the top trending south news today.