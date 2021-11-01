Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her Bollywood debut film, Vishal vows to continue late Puneeth Rajkumar's noble work and more

As we continue to get some juicy gossips from the south industry, some of the biggest names from Kollywood and Tollywood grabbed our attention today. While the reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu signing her Bollywood debut created frenzy on social media, Vishal won the hearts of Puneeth Rajkumar's fans with his noble gesture. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Little Things season 4, Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket and more: New series and movies releasing this week on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others
Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her Bollywood debut film Also Read - 5 MMS scandals from Tollywood that SHOCKED the country – view pics
As per reports, she has signed another project which will mark her Bollywood debut. Sources say that she is in talks with Taapsee Pannu’s production house for a film. It is being said that Taapsee‘s Outsiders Films is contemplating producing a female-centric thriller starring Samantha. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bigg Boss OTT contestants list, Suriya to release 4 movies on OTT, Barun Sobti campaigns for justice in 200 - Halla Ho trailer and more
Vishal vows to continue late Puneeth Rajkumar's noble work
On October 29, we came across a shocking news of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passing away, which shattered his fans across the nation. Apart from a quintessential star, the actor was philanthropist and had contributed in many noble and charity work.
Rajinikanth's Annaatthe expected to revive film business in the South with a BANG
The big Diwali release in the South is Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, also starring other big names, including a mini-army of current and erstwhile A-list heroines such as Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena.
Rajinikanth returns home after undergoing surgery
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth had been admitted to a hospital in Chennai on October 28. As per the medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital, he was admitted after he complained of giddiness.
Suriya, Jyothika donate Rs 1 crore for noble cause
Today, Suriya and Jyothika met with MK Stalin, the CM of Tamil Nadu, to donate a huge amount for the welfare of tribal community students. This money will go into supporting the education of Irular community students
