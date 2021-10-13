Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film post split with Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and more

Today, we saw all the biggies from the Telugu industry grabbed the headlines. While the reports of making her Bollywood debut took the internet by storm, opened up on doing biopics in the coming days of his career. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni to star in Virat Kohli's biopic? Read deets

hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

From what we're hearing, Prabhas has apparently hiked his fee to a whopping amount for the latest film he has signed – Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which is being bankrolled by ace producer 's T-Series.

Akhil Akkineni to star in Virat Kohli's biopic?

's brother Akhil Akkineni is on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Most Eligible Bachelor. During the promotion of his film, the actor shared his opinion about biopics.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines everyday, but today is different. The actress’ fans have no negative rumours and speculations to deal with but have some great news to celebrate.

Prabhas wishes by sharing a mesmerising still of the actress from Radhe Shyam

The gorgeous beauty of the entertainment industry, Pooja Hegde is celebrating her 31st birthday today. While we saw several fans and friends wishing the Housefull 4 star on her special day, Prabhas shared a mesmerising pic of the lead actress, where she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her white gown avatar.

to romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Prabhas is all set to enthrall fans with his upcoming slate of films – Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush. However, fans have been waiting for what the star has in store for them in Prabhas25.

